“Let freedom ring” seems to be the song that some local folks and politicians are singing lately. They claim that this is a “non-partisan” issue, yet cite Roy Cooper as the villain who is taking our freedoms. How come?
Didn’t Gov. Cooper, the General Assembly and state education and medical leaders agree to open schools recently? Looks like these fighters are playing the same record that others have sung from the same party and are not willing to make some small sacrifices to protect other folks.
The virus is still around and COVID-19 cases are up. I wonder if all these “freedom fighters” will start to look to other freedoms that all citizens are denied, such as voting rights, rights for our black citizens, the freedom from racial profiling, the freedom for the women’s Equal Rights Amendment to be ratified in North Carolina and the freedom from gerrymandering.
I cannot wait to hear their proposals for “true freedom” in this state.
Roger W. Johnson
Pinehurst
Publisher's Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author.
