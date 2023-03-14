This is in response to the articles about the Traffic Circle in Pinehurst. I live in Carthage and work on U.S. 1 in Aberdeen. I have been rear-ended twice at that circle so I avoid it at all costs.
In the 40 years I’ve lived here, two more circles have been built. I travel N.C. 22 twice a day and I am literally almost in an accident every day at the circle at the airport.
No one seems to understand what “yield” means. I was almost in an accident with a police officer who did not yield in Carthage. A car behind me laid on his horn because I had the audacity to come to a complete stop at a stop sign in Carthage where there are a lot of accidents.
Some people in the articles are saying that there are ways to travel around and not go through the Traffic Circle in Pinehurst. My question: Then who is looking at all the flowers and at the “historic” circle you are trying to preserve?
Something different needs to be done now that everyone’s horses are under the hood of a two-ton buggy.
Michelle Yatsko
Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
