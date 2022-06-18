Regarding Mr. Grigerick’s letter regarding his preference for Joe Biden, I, too, prefer Biden, but only in one trivial sense. He sports more interesting neckwear than Donald Trump. Otherwise, what is it you prefer?
Do you prefer Biden’s stammering incoherence to Trump’s bold clarity?
Do you prefer a vulnerable Afghanistan, where women and children once again are brutalized by a resurgent Taliban?
Do you prefer surging crime in our urban centers, ignored by an attorney general focused on parents in school board meetings and their inclinations as “domestic terrorists”?
Do you prefer illegal vaccine mandates that cost innocent, healthy people their jobs, and have exposed their children to adverse vaccine injuries?
Do you prefer an energy dependent America, where gasoline prices are surging, impacting middle class families, and where oil and natural gas costs impact costs of countless other goods and services?
Do you prefer an emboldened Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who, recognizing a weakened America, freely invades Ukraine, murdering its citizens and creating commodity shortages?
Do you prefer China’s growing threat to its own citizens and nearby Taiwan, and its refusal to take any responsibility for a virus it created and unleashed on the world, because it knows the United Stated under Biden will not stand in its way and was, in fact, complicit in reckless virus research in Wuhan?
Those paying attention see a so-called Biden administration deliberately undermining our economy, our culture and global stability. It is an incompetent and dangerous administration, in which levers of power and influence are controlled by everyone except Joe Biden.
Steve Woodward
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
I would prefer a choice between two younger, well-qualified politicians who would work within the U.S. Constitution and would represent all Americans—not just the ones who professed loyalty to him. That certainly disqualifies Donald Trump—a man who refused peaceful transition after he lost the 2020 election because he hoped to become a ‘dictator for life” like Russian President Vladimir Putin.
