Recently, two of your guest columnists had very anti-Semitic articles published in The Pilot. In one, we had William Shaw coming out from wherever he has been with a somewhat typical screed which struck me as mainly filling column space.
But what really caught my eye — and those of many others I imagine — was the pro-CRT last paragraph. It showed, as in most of his offerings, that he simply lacks the knowledge and understanding of subjects he writes about.
He says Critical Race Theory is essentially democracy in action. Nothing could be further from the truth. It is based on the framework of Marxism. It is designed to create division rather than togetherness among our people. It calls for ‘equity’ for all independent of effort or merit, enforced by government requirements, policy, and force as necessary.
Our Constitution calls for equal opportunity, not equal results or outcome. Mr Shaw needs to study what CRT truly is. It would undo the advances we’ve made and disrupt race relations in our military and throughout our country. This is what our enemies want. Does Mr. Shaw want this as well?
David Bailey
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Shaw claims to have a PhD and is a professor at NC State.
In reality he is nothing more than a lecturer in Shakespeare (bottom of the ladder) - no idea (yet) whether he actually has a PhD.
He is trying to solicit readers to his Substack.com garbage - but you have to PAY to read his lies.
Nothing more than a pretender that the Pilot has given a soap box to.
