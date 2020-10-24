Some of my friends and even family members think that I’m an absolute idiot because they assume that I’m voting for President Trump in November.
I’m sure that many of my fellow citizens can relate to the impact of this election and the vitriol that has come with it. It has caused major strife and possible irreparable harm to many longstanding relationships with good friends and family members.
There are a huge number of conservative people that do not like Donald Trump. I consider myself one of them. So I wanted to share with my fellow readers how I can reconcile my vote for a man that oftentimes I can’t stomach.
I’m not voting for Trump. I’m voting for the First Amendment and freedom of speech.
I’m voting for the Second Amendment and my right to defend my life and my family.
I’m voting for the next Supreme Court justice to protect the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
I’m voting for the continued growth of my retirement 401K and the stock market.
I’m voting for a return of our troops from foreign countries and the end to America’s involvement in foreign conflicts.
I’m voting for the Electoral College and the republic in which we live.
I’m voting for the police to be respected and to ensure law and order.
I’m voting for the military and veterans who fought for this country who gave the American people their freedoms.
I’m voting for the unborn babies that have a right to live.
I’m voting for continued peace progress in the Middle East and in support of Israel.
I’m voting for my children and my grandchildren to ensure their freedoms and their future.
What are you voting for?
Richard Schmidt
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.