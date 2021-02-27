I initially enjoyed Mr. Shaw’s recent column for offering a balanced perspective that refutes the notion people are incapable of having constructive disagreements. Unfortunately, he then wrote, “the Jan. 6 insurrection terrified and baffled me.”
To be clear, the events of Jan. 6 were deplorable. All criminal acts should be prosecuted. However, my disagreement is with his use of symbols. We should ask ourselves: What constitutes a symbol?
When Jesus spoke about Himself saying, “Destroy this temple, and in three days I will raise it up again” immediately, the religious leaders said it had taken “forty-six years to build.” We know He was pointing to the church (a group of believers) to symbolize His teachings beyond the walls.
The Constitution seeks to fulfill a notion symbolized in the phrase “We the People.” The Founders felt Congress, “chosen by the People,” ought to keep the people first. Congress was to assemble without identifying a location or a place.
Our nation, in its early history, had nine capitals over 24 years. I suspect the founders recognized the pre-eminence of the work over any location. I wonder where Mr. Shaw stands on these questions regarding symbols?
Then I think of the disturbing images broadcast during 2020 from places in New York, Oregon and Illinois. I wonder what Mr. Shaw had to say about the rioting and destruction in these places? Did he ascribe mutual feelings for the countless symbols attacked?
What were they you might ask? What about those whose lives were irreparably affected? Their symbols were businesses and communities, even loss of life. Where was the “domestic Tranquility” for them?
One of his concluding thoughts: an alarm regarding “far-right groups” in our state. As I say, what started as a promising column went astray and back to a place where he usually stands.
Randall Newton
Whispering Pines
(1) comment
Good points. Where are all those far-right groups on our state? There sure are far-left groups, as the violent “peaceful” protests from last summer in Raleigh showed.
