The tragedy of the tornadoes that struck our country recently should bring into focus a schizoid state in our health care world. Health care staff at a nursing home used their own bodies to shield residents of the facility from debris from the tornado. Tragically, the one casualty was a Korean War veteran. The heroism of the staff was commendable in this sudden disaster.
Contrast the above with the slow-moving disaster of COVID-19, which has claimed over 800,000 deaths, more than the American Civil War or 20 Korean Wars or four times our losses in World War II.
Yet a significant number of assorted health care workers have refused to be vaccinated, if for no other reason than to protect the patients under their care.
There are many reasons why we go into health care, but a basic tenet is the Hippocratic Oath of “Do No Harm.” It is incomprehensible to me as to why some of my colleagues refuse to be vaccinated solely on the basis of their personal rights.
How do you reconcile your oath of Do No Harm and your actions which might cause harm? If you cannot put the safety of your charges above your personal beliefs, then perhaps you are in the wrong field.
Matthew Farina, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Thank you Doctor.
John Misiaszek
