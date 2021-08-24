In “The Public Speaking” section of The Pilot on Aug. 8, there was an article stating that COVID-19 vaccinations should be mandatory. As a health care professional, I can understand some of the logic this statement is based on.
I recently flew from Raleigh to Dallas. There were at least 10 people on the plane who I surmised to be immigrants who recently entered this country. Yes, they were wearing masks, for whatever that is worth.
We know a significant number of migrants crossing our Southern border test positive for COVID. In many cases, no testing is done. Nor is there a program in place to test them. Yet tens of thousands of immigrants are being dispersed throughout the country, possibly carrying COVID or one of the variants we are told about.
How can this not add to the number of COVID positive cases? What about addressing the very obvious public health problem being created every day at our Southern border?
Maura Jones
Southern Pines
Of the remainder of those people flying with you, not the people you described as being immigrants (Although I don't know how you would know?) how many of them were un-vaccinated and putting you and others at risk? We're told over 80,000,000 eligible citizens haven't been vaccinated. I suggest they are a MUCH bigger problem than are the 10 "immigrants" on your plane.
John Misiaszek
