The Pilot has a point of view and is anxious to promote that view on a regular basis. And the fact that some members of the Board of Education were elected and not the ones you all endorsed or supported is a bur under your saddle.
You are always quick to slant your articles to depict “the three” who don’t vote or act the way you feel they should, as enemies/opponents of teachers and education in general. The editorial published Sunday, Dec. 19 is the latest of your “slant.”
There is no doubt that every school system has some very dedicated, hard-working, wonderful people teaching and serving youngsters. And there is also no doubt that every school district also has a number of people filling positions who shouldn’t be there. They teach because they have to, can’t really find another job with the same pay and benefits, and they do a very poor job of teaching. We have all experienced the differences.
The tone and content of your editorial is “the poor teachers are tired, have been stressed, are exhausted and deserve a bonus and more paid time-off.” Hmmmm. Really? They certainly deserve recognition for their good work when it has been delivered, but to pretend they are a special class that has suffered more than many others and deserve special consideration is also a stretch.
It is painful to point out, but important to recognize, that teachers never missed a paycheck during this pandemic, whether they taught or not and whether they interacted with children or not. Lucky them. There are thousands of people who were not so fortunate.
If bonuses are based on need, the line might be quite long, with many ahead of the teachers and administrators.
Jack Fairfield, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.