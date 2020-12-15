On Wednesday, Dec. 9, more than 3,000 Americans died from COVID-19. That one day number is staggering and hard to comprehend.
For perspective, I checked Wikipedia to learn that 2,403 people died in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Another 2,977 people died in the Sept 11 attacks.
After Pearl Harbor and after Sept 11, our then-presidents gathered smart people and initiated actions to protect the safety of the nation. After COVID-19 began attacking Americans, our current president began his “not my fault,” distract, deny and confuse campaign that continues today.
The disaster we face today could have been avoided if we had leadership that listened to smart people and worked to protect us.
Jeff Donovan
Whispering Pines
