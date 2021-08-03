Congratulations to Dr. Douglas Lam and Julia McAllister on their recent retirement from Pinehurst Family Care.
Dr. Lam has served our community for 42 years. For 42 years, I have been blessed to know that you were only a phone call away. The personal care with nothing but concern for my health extended to me has and will never be forgotten.
Your presence at Pinehurst Family Care and throughout the community will truly be missed. A great doctor is hard to find, difficult to part with and impossible to forget. It has been an honor to have you in my life.
Not only do I call you doctor, but also a friend. May you have many years of well deserved time with your family. Enjoy the grandkids.
Now, to move on to Ms. Julia. Along with Dr. Lam, she has helped me through every health hurdle, always very attentive to my health. Dedicated as she was, she would follow up with a phone call to make sure any changes in medication were working OK. What a blessing for 23 years. All I can say is congratulations, I love you, and will miss your sweet voice.
Richard M. Frye
Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
