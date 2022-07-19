In the June 26 Pilot article regarding the school board’s strategic review, Mr. Levy was quoted stating that “minorities tend to be poorer … and this is what I believe: poor people are less well-disciplined than more affluent people.” He went on to aver that “you are going to get … a disparity in numbers between disciplining minorities and disciplining of the majority cultures.”
First of all, Mr. Levy is incorrect. As of 2019, per Poverty USA, the majority of Moore County residents living in poverty were white: about 7,200 out of 11,800. This has always been true, if well-hidden, in counties with large rural populations. Then, on what professional studies, official discussions with faculty and staff and/or his own experience is his claim of a “disparity in (discipline) numbers” based?
It was particularly disappointing that no board member strenuously objected to Mr. Levy’s fostering the lie that more Blacks and Hispanics than whites are poor and undisciplined. It will be more disappointing if the board creates or revises any policy based in any way on such racially biased, anecdotal beliefs.
Greg Buch
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.