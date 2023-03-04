Kudos to The Pilot for recognizing and honoring the Taylortown community leaders who have made so many significant contributions to the advancement of our county over the years.
While all of the individuals recently recognized are undoubtedly most deserving of the honors bestowed upon them, Blanchie Carter’s honor struck a special chord with me. Blanchie and I were colleagues in the Moore County School System for a short while in the late 1980s. At that particular time, she was serving as principal of Southern Pines Elementary School.
My district-wide administrative duties mandated frequent interactions with all of the building principals, which had to be the most fulfilling aspect of my tenure here.
While all of the Moore County principals were highly effective leaders, Blanchie was truly special. She possessed a strong instructional orientation, advanced knowledge of best practices in public education, a calm and thoughtful demeanor, and an unwavering love for all of the children and staff under her supervision.
Those same qualities resonated throughout the larger community as well, and everyone I encountered in that particular setting had nothing but praise for her, both as a person and as a champion educator.
The citizens of Moore County have been blessed over the years with a plethora of wonderful and accomplished leaders. By now, it should be clear to all concerned that Blanchie Carter and her fellow Taylortown honorees hold a prominent place on that lofty list.
Ray Brayboy
Pinehurst
Publisher's Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author.
