I landed in Moore County in late December, 2013. It was imperative to get my father to a skilled nursing facility because complications of late-stage Parkinson’s disease had become difficult without help.
Two years prior I had left my position as associate professor of English at UNCW and moved back home to Wadesboro to assist my parents.
I was fortunate to become a member of the Sandhills Community College family as an adjunct faculty member. From 2014-2019, I completed the last five years of an extensive career at an academic home that has my heart.
I thought of this as I read about George Little in a recent editorial in The Pilot. I’ve wanted to publicly thank Susan Grine, Dr. John Dempsey and all with whom I have had the privilege to work at a premier community college.
I admired the editorial, how it reads and the quotes from Dempsey that sound just like him. I want the SCC community to know what an honor it is to still have a SCC faculty sticker on my silver Chevy Cruz. Or for people to ask me if I am still teaching there. I love the association.
LuEllen Huntley, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
