In regard to Freedom Matters, it does. It matters that citizens can feel safe to go out and not be subjected to those individuals that lack the courtesy and consideration of others, and that may have the virus as they are breathing, sneezing, coughing, etc., in our faces.
Consider this: Those of us who wear masks are protecting you, your families and significant others. And for some of you to be so hypocritical that you are considered a hero for sewing masks for thousands yet will not even wear one is beyond my comprehension. It is clear you want all those individuals to protect you yet you don’t give a darn about those you expose.
At this point wearing a mask should be second nature, but guessing for you folks it was never a first consideration. How hard is it to get up in the morning, get dressed with shoes, slacks/pants, shirt/blouse and mask and show some common courtesy, respect, consideration to your fellow citizens?
It may not be rocket science but it is clearly science. Does it mean nothing that nearly 550,000 people have died from this?
In the end, here is some advice. Get over yourselves, lose your egos, get off your “look at me” syndrome and whatever other trumped up theories you have and work with us to reach what we all wish to have: life again with families, friends and others, not only locally but nationally.
Rick Riordan
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Bla, bla, bla. Slander gets you nowhere. Read the real science on the uselessness of masks and start breathing again. “Masks Don’t Work: A Review of Science Relevant to COVID-19 Social Policy” Denis Rancourt, Ph.D.
