Wear a Mask
The USA is number one in the world as we surpass every other country with over 200,000 COVID-19 deaths in the last six months. These dead Americans are not a hoax, not the flu, but a result of a deadly pandemic.
Donald Trump can quibble on too much testing generating a high number of cases — now 7 million and rising — but the number of deaths is a factual number independent of how much we test. It is a shame that for political reasons some in our federal and state government endanger American lives by advocating against wearing masks and social distancing protocols.
Until we have a proven vaccine, we should all put politics aside and listen to scientists who tell us to wear a mask to protect ourselves and those around us. Wearing a mask properly is not all that comfortable, but for the sake of those around you, accept the small discomfort in order to protect their freedom and save American lives. Not wearing a mask to protect others is selfish and irresponsible. Let’s make the USA number one in a good way.
Peter Mamuzic
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.