Those who doubt the old adage “the same lie told over and over will eventually become truth” need look no further than the Opinion pages for proof.
A recent letter to the editor lauded the former wife of the founder of Amazon for donating more than $8 billion dollars to charity, then immediately demonized her wealth.
It would be easy to chalk the writer’s lack of understanding of our complicated tax code on miseducation from our bloated education bureaucracy, but his talking points are parroted straight from the socialist left talking heads. Over and over again they have conflated “wealth” with “income” to the point that lazy thinkers such as the letter writer come to accept those lies as truth.
The actual truth, not “my” truth, is that the top 10 percent of income earners pay 71 percent of all federal income tax paid. Those who earn an annual income of $523,601 or more pay 37 percent of their income to the federal government (that includes billionaires for those who lost interest as soon as the facts started rolling).
Just because a person’s “wealth” grew during a particular period does not mean that their “income” grew proportionally, or even at all. “Wealth,” no matter how often demonized, is a product of asset values that grow and wane with the markets and have nothing to do with taxable income.
The proper target for demonization is our tax code and all its related statutes, totaling over 70,000 pages.
Scott McLeod, Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.