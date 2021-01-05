Regarding the Dec. 16 letter to the editor “We’re Unprotected” written by Jeff Donovan from Whispering Pines, here is the closer in Donovan’s letter: “The disaster we face today (COVID pandemic) could have been avoided if we had leadership that listened to smart people and worked to protect us.” Donovan refers to Trump’s leadership.
President Trump declared war on the global COVID-19 pandemic March 18. That was after he established a task force on Jan. 29 headed by Vice President Pence consisting of all the “smart people” in the pertinent federal government agencies, including doctors and scientists and nongovernment organizations to fight the world-wide pandemic.
He then used his authority to get quantities of PPE made in the U.S. The taskforce reorganized the virus testing system in the U.S. so that millions of Americans could get tested.
Further, Trump established Operation Warp Speed, which has developed COVID vaccines in 11 months and is now delivering them to agencies that are now vaccinating people. Governors are involved in this fight against COVID because they know their states better than the federal government does.
Karl P. Killingstad
Vass
Well put. More important however is the massive fraud behind the phony pandemic created to throw the election.
Trump has been waving a white flag since spring,what are you talking about?
John Misiaszek
