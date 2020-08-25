I once heard a saying that “if something quacks like a duck, looks like a duck, flies like a duck, it’s a duck no matter how many times someone tries to call it an eagle.”
As I look at Donald Trump and his presidency over the past 3.5 years, he has not presented any behavior different from his history. He has — and continues to be — the same carnival barker he always has been.
The pandemic has demonstrated what happens when we put someone in charge who is not up to the task. Does anyone really think that Trump cares about disrupted lives, immigration, women’s rights, veteran’s rights, college football or people who live in the South? They are just “useful idiots” in his quest for attention, power and adulation. He’d reverse it all, if that is what it took to get re-elected.
It’s a mystery why people who have been shown a lifetime of dysfunctional behavior still pretend that the sound of a duck quacking is actually an eagle.
To all my conservative friends, you can make a better choice for yourselves, your family and our country. We need you to go from “useful idiot” to informed patriot. The country needs you.
Dave Zaborski
Aberdeen
