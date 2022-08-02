Regarding Marvin Covault’s June 1 column with recommendations for improving school security, as a former military person, I cannot help but take your suggestions as nothing more than increasing the number of guns, as well as the amount of money that would be required to meet those recommendations and enhancing the profile of the armed forces in this country.
The amount of time and energy for this endeavor only increases time and resources taken from the education of our children.
The League of Women Voters has sent a letter to the House and Senate to bring bipartisan legislation before the chamber that will close the gun show loophole, provide universal background checks, ban assault weapons and place limits on high-capacity ammunition magazine size, increase penalties for straw purchases of guns and fund research and reporting on gun violence in America.
Comprehensive gun safety reform cannot wait. Our communities cannot bear another day of violent acts against our most vulnerable members of society. And we want reform now.
Virginia Minichiello
Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
