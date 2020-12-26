I attended the Moore County school board meeting on Dec. 14 and was very disappointed at the tone some members had. I felt it was one of bigotry.
After public comments, a couple of the members threw a lot of shade on the Southern Pines mayor and City Council members as if making a joke to those who spoke up for our community.
A member on the board had the nerve to bring up Marcus Garvey and Malcolm X, Dr. King and others in a negative way. After public comment, he said to ask the mayor and town to help you jokingly.
We are not asking for 40 acres and a mule. Just play fair with us. The school board is showing no love to the Blacks in the West Southern Pines community when it comes to the primary school, a school that was built by Blacks, for Blacks. It is past time for equality and fairness in our community.
Donnie Miller
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
