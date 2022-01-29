It was quite a surprise to see Whispering Pines highlighted on the Opinion Page of Jan.2. About the only thing that was correct was Mr. Nagy’s concern for freedom of the press.
The discussion led by new mayor Glenn Bernhard was held Dec. 8 during a work session when the new council was just getting started and rules of procedure were being discussed. Yet, if what Bernhard was proposing was of such concern, why did it take almost a month for any comment from The Pilot?
On Thursday Jan. 6, at another work session, the mayor clarified his remarks and specifically said he was not trying “to stifle freedom of speech.” The procedures to be followed have not yet been voted on.
We should wait for the whole picture before attacking an idea.
Mr. Nagy went on, it seemed to me, to make fun of the masthead of the New Pitch, Whispering Pines’ village newspaper. That mast head is more than 50 years old and has served the community well: give the news, include village events and people and have a sense of humor.
To me it seems more appropriate than “Raising Hell” found in your masthead. People in Whispering Pines will let the mayor know when he has crossed the line, perhaps even before he gets to that imaginary line. We have nothing to hide.
Ann Robson, Whispering Pines
