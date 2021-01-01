it certainly didn’t take long for The Pilot-endorsed candidate for the 8th Congressional District of North Carolina — Mr. Hudson — to disappoint you. In supporting a “nonsense lawsuit filed by the state of Texas to try to throw out the lawful 2020 presidential election,” he and Rep. Dan Bishop earned not just one bogey but a double bogey from you.
I and thousands of other thoughtful and reasonable voting citizens of Moore County could have predicted this would happen. In fact, many of us urged The Pilot to endorse other candidates during this fall’s campaigns, candidates that surely would not have been part of this ill-conceived charade to overturn the results of this year’s presidential election.
We shall remember your 2020 endorsements and shall remind you of them when the 2022 elections approach. Hopefully, you’ll be a bit more considerate before you give your imprimatur to these same candidates who have betrayed your trust before the new Congress for which they were just reelected ever begins.
Kelly Hardy, Southern Pines
Publisher's Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author.
