Lydia and I strongly support Thom Tillis for U.S. Senate for three distinct reasons.
First, we have known Thom for 14 years. We know of his work ethic, his integrity, his leadership skills, and very importantly, his ability to work across the aisle to get things done.
Second, every negative ad against Thom is demonstratively false and grossly misleading. On healthcare, Thom introduced “The Protect Act” in 2019 to protect patients with pre-existing conditions. He cosponsored the “Lower Costs, More Cures Act” to lower drug prices and bring greater transparency to the drug industry. He repeatedly has voted to extend the Children’s Health Insurance Program to allow children to receive insurance coverage when families can’t afford private insurance and don’t qualify for Medicaid. To claim that Thom is controlled by “big pharma” and doesn’t care about North Carolinians is ludicrous and clearly not supported by the record.
Third, his opponent, Cal Cunningham has serious character and integrity issues. His involvement with the wife of a wounded combat veteran was not about inappropriate texts. This was an extramarital affair in Mr. Cunningham’s own home. The U.S. Army Reserve now is investigating him for violating the Uniform Code of Military Justice. If Mr. Cunningham’s family can’t trust him, can you?
Thom Tillis is the same now as he was in 2006. He is genuine, he’s approachable, he’s down to earth, he listens and he can be trusted. Lydia and I wholeheartedly endorse him.
John Boesch
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
