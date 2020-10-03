After what seems like a lifetime of living with cancer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. Although I had never met her, had never even seen her, she was a wonder to me, a woman for women like no other. She was my inspiration and although I am 83, I still want to be like her when I grow up.
Since I heard the news of her death, I have read wonderful tributes from people all over the world. I have looked at pictures of people gathering in front of the Supreme Court to express and share their grief with others who mourn. I, too, wanted to be there, as that place is the essence of who she was.
I expected that because of the nature of what has happened, we as a country would be quiet as well, soft-spoken in our awe at the end of a life such as hers, appreciative of what she accomplished for us, grateful that we knew of her. I would hope we could have spent the weekend, just 24 hours at least, honoring a life well lived in service to our country.
But instead I picked up the newspaper today and read that Mitch McConnell is bellowing that a vote will be taken in the Senate before the election to fill her now empty seat on the Supreme Court. And Donald Trump is blaring his intention to replace Ginsburg as soon as possible.
What is wrong? That within 24 hours, these men, leaders of the country Justice Ginsburg served for so long, cannot stop for a day before they fill the country with their intentions to use her death for their political advantage? Honestly, what is wrong with us? We should be better than this.
Barbara McAllister
Southern Pines
