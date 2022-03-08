Thank you for the article “Pinehurst Adopts Goals to Guide Rentals.” The article quotes Village Manager Jeff Sanborn as describing last year’s party as an “outlier.” He said Pinehurst has seen “ebbs and flows of comments of concern and demands to take action from various elements of our community” over the past several years.
Further, he said: “In most cases, there wasn’t any real clear evidence of the problem,” adding that an analysis of rental-related complaints filed with the police showed that “there really wasn’t any evidence to back up the concern.”
The village is clueless about where short-term rentals are and how many exist in our neighborhoods. The village will not allow anonymous complaints to state if they are a short-term rental. I am certain that when emergency calls are made that the 911 operator does not ask if the call is related to short-term rental.
I posed two questions to the village, seeking statistics pertaining to how many arrests are due to out-of-state visitors and of code violations received, how many notices are sent to owners residing outside of Pinehurst. Sanborn said the village had no statistics on these.
My dream of living in the village of Pinehurst is becoming a nightmare. These are commercial businesses, which are illegal, when located in a single-family residential area and some may be against filed and recorded deed restrictions and covenants. Since they are a commercial enterprise, short-term rentals should not be treated differently than any other businesses that operate in a single-family residential neighborhood.
Brenda Xeroteres, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
