I think Trump was an awful president. However, I fear President Biden, as the front man for the radical populist progressives, may be more destructive to our economic sustainability, individual liberty, free speech and international leadership.
The Afghans have been abandoned and the Taliban enriched, armed and elevated as a global leader on how jihad can defeat a global power. As a nation, we have proven, again, that we are capricious, mercurial and untrustworthy.
“Budget Reconciliation” actions depend on huge deficits which cannot be repaid, despite the planned extraction of monies from business and “the wealthy,” including the illegal trampling of landlord rights.
The social media mob have bullied businesses and political leaders, resulting in the loss of the principle of “innocent until proven guilty” and a muzzling (“cancelling”) of any un-woke opinions.
I am desperate for us to find a national leader, of any party, who is less focused on sustaining power through race and sex politics and the bribery of targeted voter groups; someone who has the best long-term interests of the United States first, one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.
Scott Stanley
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
