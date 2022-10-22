Let me get this straight: The Pilot’s editorial on Oct. 16 acknowledges that Frank McNeill, a native of Aberdeen and life-long resident of Moore County, is an experienced leader with a strong record of service to the community. Praising him as perhaps “the best Democrat on the ballot,” you agree with his position on such crucial matters as a woman’s right to make her own decisions about reproductive health care.
On the other hand, the paper criticizes Tom McInnis’ position on several issues, including his stance on high school athletics and on limiting local control for municipalities.
So how does the editorial board justify its endorsement of McInnis for State Senate? Clearly golf was a significant factor, as was some generic “ability to make things happen.” But doesn’t the true value of that assertion depend on what exactly is happening, and for whom?
It was bad enough that The Pilot gave McInnis a pass on his recent hopscotch jump from Richmond County to Pinehurst, just because it was an easier district for him to win. But worst of all was this dismissive punchline: “The fact remains that should (McNeill) win, he would almost certainly still be in the minority and without real consequence.”
Are you that quick to write off all the Moore County voters who might not be the beneficiaries of all that revenue from golf and other kinds of high-end commercial development, but are struggling with the very real challenges of employment, housing and medical coverage?
And here I thought that a core strength of our democracy was that we value someone who will give voice to minority positions. I believe that kind of principled leader is very consequential indeed.
Bob Howell
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
