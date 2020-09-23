I have watched with dismay as the Moore County Health Department has fumbled and bumbled through the COVID-19 pandemic. Clearly it is time for new leadership both on the oversight board and at the director level.
One point deserves additional emphasis: The Moore County testing efforts all seem to involve outdated and inappropriate methods. Here, for example, is a recent news brief from MedScape reporting on the Gates Foundation’s efforts: “During the early days of the pandemic, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation wanted to be involved in setting up testing procedures. They insisted that commercial laboratories be paid for their work if they returned test results within 24 hours, Gates said. Test results returned after more than 24 hours do little to stop the spread of the virus.
“Gates also criticized the continued use of deep, nasopharyngeal swabs, which are uncomfortable for people being tested. Gates said his foundation’s research showed swabs rubbed inside the nostril were just as accurate and were easier to use, and didn’t cause people being tested to cough.”
We have enough difficulty with those who feel no responsibility for their fellow citizens and refuse to wear face masks; why should the county contribute to our inadequate response to the pandemic by inefficient and inappropriate testing methods? We need new leadership at all levels of government!
Dr. R.G. McAllister
Pinehurst
