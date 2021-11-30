We all know the price of gasoline is on the rise, especially here in Moore County, with prices from $3.29 to $3.32. I went to Charlotte recently and passed through Biscoe, which is only 24 miles from Pinehurst. The gas was $3.10 a gallon. Next was Albemarle, where the gas price was $3.01 to $3.10.
After noticing the big difference in prices for gas, I happened to watch what the gasoline price was in Charlotte: $3.10 to $3.19.
There is something wrong with this picture concerning the price of gasoline in Moore County. Could it be that we live in a resort area or could it be that we don’t have enough competition? If we can get a Target and possibly a Publix grocery, then why can’t we get a Sheetz or a Murphy’s to bring our gasoline prices down?
Wanda M. Little
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
