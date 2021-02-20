We as a nation are in trouble. We have a crushing national debt. We have leaders that don’t listen to us. We have partisan divisions that only perpetuate the status quo rather than change it. Political parties are shackles that keep us in limbo, with no hope of change. We need fundamental change to our federal government.
A Convention of States is that change. Under Article V of the U.S. Constitution, state legislatures can propose amendments to the Constitution. We don’t have to wait for Congress to fix the problem. We need 34 states to call such a convention. Our North Carolina legislature can pass a resolution calling for a Convention of States, where we can propose common-sense changes to the Constitution.
The amendments to be considered are the following:
n Imposing fiscal restraint on the federal government e.g. balanced budgets.
n Limiting the power and jurisdiction of the federal government.
n Imposing term limits on federal officials.
These are common-sense solutions that all people should be able to find common ground on. If you are interested in learning more, you can visit www.conventionofstates.com.
If you like what you see, contact State Rep. Jamie Boles and State Sen. Tom McInnis and ask them to support a resolution calling for a convention of states. Fifteen other states have already passed a similar resolution.
Joseph Garrison
Pinebluff
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
