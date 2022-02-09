You know the drill: Reduce, reuse, recycle. Do you also notice that “reduce” is the first action? Recycling is a myth sold to us by the petroleum and the corporate consumer goods industry to place the blame on us, rather than on them, the source.

The biggest impact is to reduce. We must advocate for reduction policies by electing representatives who will follow through with legislative action. We must communicate with them and corporate leaders to make our desires known. We changed the culture and policies around tobacco use. Let’s change the culture and policies around using the Earth’s resources.

Yes, this will cost money, big money. But think about the costs of doing nothing. The year 2020 has been the sixth consecutive year of more than $10 billion in disasters in the United States. That’s not chump change.

If you are a faith-filled person, act on the message from God to care for the earth. Pope Francis in Laudato Si says, “The Earth will not continue to offer us its harvest, except with faithful stewardship.”

Near and dear to me: Think about your kids and grandkids. What kind of Earth do you want to leave them? An Earth that can beautifully sustain life or an Earth toxic to life? The answer is clear to me. So I act. Let’s all act.

Susan Hulbert, Southern Pines

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

