How many more people have to be killed before our state and federal legislators take action?
Thoughts and prayers? I could pray 24 hours a day/seven days a week and not be able to pray for all of the people who have died by gun use in the first three-and-a-half months of 2023.
There have been a reported 146 mass shootings in the US through April 10, in which four or more victims were shot or killed (209 deaths and 532 injuries) with the majority of these carried out by automatic weapons or high-capacity magazines. Schools have been the targets in at least 13 of these mass attacks with more than 74 children and teachers/administrators losing their lives.
On April 10 in Louisville, the police responded within three minutes to a mass shooting at a bank, but because the shooter had an automatic rifle, he was still able to kill five and injure eight people, including two of the police responders. The Second Amendment was not crafted with this type of weapon in mind. The gun owner at the time used a musket or flintlock rifle; they were not weapons capable of mass murder.
The solution to America’s gun problem is not one-dimensional, and each aspect has to be addressed. But by saying that we can’t fix it all at once so we can’t do anything is unforgivable, and the partisan rhetoric is deplorable.
Thoughts and prayers have their place, but they come after all of the lives have been lost and those left behind have to pick up the pieces. I not only cry for the lives lost but for the frustration fostered by our state and federal legislators blaming everyone but themselves for the unending inaction. They need to do something now.
Barbara Newton
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
In the first place, the sale of automatic weapons has been forbidden since 1934. Secondly, the majority of the mass shootings were committed by individuals with warped brains. In most cases it is known that these individuals have dropped through the cracks and not been placed on the FBI “no bye list”
