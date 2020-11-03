I write to address the canceled council meeting for October due to Councilman Lancaster’s refusal to wear a mask. I will begin by giving Mr. Lancaster the benefit of doubt that he has a serious medical condition that prohibits the use of a mask (which was omitted from his response).

On the other hand he did state, “We try to keep greater politics or world events out of the council room as much as we can, but this is a unique situation. I really believe masks do not work.”

Perhaps you have a medical or virology degree that we are not aware of that supports your position to make such a judgment call? Obviously the great state of North Carolina and our health department leaders do not agree.

Our council leaders are elected officials charged with upholding the local laws, ordinances and state mandates as applicable. Mr. Lancaster’s personal opinions are to be left at the door. You disrupted the scheduled meeting and disregarded the important work of the council and delayed the work of the council.

I wish to commend the remaining members for postponing the meeting and holding up our state mandate to wear masks. Perhaps options to address the issue could include: portable plexiglass table top dividers, seating Mr. Lancaster 6 feet away from the end of the table, passing a measure that masks are required or offering the option of attending the meeting via teleconference.

We have enough hardship. Forcing your personal opinion on the governing body of this fine town is disrespectful and shows poor judgement.

Jacqueline Barrows, RN (Ret)

Southern Pines

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

(1) comment

Kent Misegades

Tons of evidence and common sense show masks do not work. Otherwise there would be no sChina flu infections in tightly-controlled nursing homes.

Report Add Reply

