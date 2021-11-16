Moore County Board of Education Chair Libby Carter rightly suggests that having a child or grandchild in public school qualifies someone to critique the schools and the people in charge of them.
If Carter supposes taxpayers have no voice, then Carter supposes erroneously. Moore County citizens concerned about the American future have a voice, too.
G. McConnell, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Well put. Lifelong government school employees like Ms. Carter are one of the reasons loving, thinking parents are fleeing them in record numbers. In desperation government school leaders increasingly slander their opponents, going to extremes like hiring rent-a-cops to prevent protests and even threatening an FBI investigation. They do not see that they only dig the hole they’re in deeper and quicker.
