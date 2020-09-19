President Trump deliberately “played down” the coronavirus because he “didn’t want to create a panic.”
We didn’t panic after Pearl Harbor when Roosevelt told us the truth. We didn’t panic after 9/11 when Bush told us the truth. So why does the president have such a low opinion of us?
We’re not alone. Mr. Bone Spur has called our servicemen and women “suckers’ and ‘losers,” generals “pussies,” Secretary of State “dumb as a rock,” Attorney General “disloyal Mr. Magoo,” National Security Advisor “wacko,” and Secretary of Defense as the “world’s most overrated general.”
Our Very Stable Genius has no admiration for Republicans (“Lyin Ted,” “Little Mario,” “Not a War Hero McCain,”); Democrats (‘Crazy, Kenyan Muslim,” “go back to where they came from”); Latino immigrants (“rapists,” “murderers,”); judges (“so-called,”); allies (“cheaters,”); investigations (“witch hunts,” “hoaxes,”) the news media (“fake,” “lamestream.”) But nothing about Putin or Russia.
So who panicked and did nothing to marshal the American people into action against the pandemic? Yup.
I’ll take Steady Joe.
Charles Minichiello
Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
