In response to a recent letter to the editor, I would make this point. While I do not enjoy using any school shooting as an example, one of the teachers who was killed in the Texas school shooting was found holding one of her students. If this teacher had been trained and carried a handgun and shot the killer in the head, she and the young student would still be alive.
No one advocating arming school employees is advocating the arming of teachers as the main solution. The arming of school employees is part of the solution.
The situation in Texas shows what happens when the protection of schools is not handled properly. This happened in a small Texas town where the town and school leaders had fallen into a false sense of “it won’t happen here.”
One of the things in common with most, if not all, mass shootings is they took place where the shooters involved knew there would be no one there to stop them. What were the two teachers who were murdered to do? They were deprived of their Second Amendment rights.
While the chance of an active school shooter taking place in a Moore County is small, the chance was the same in the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. We can’t undo that shooting, but we can do what needs to be done to prevent an active shooter in a school in Moore County.
Harold Mendelson
Pinehurst
