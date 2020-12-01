Regarding the editorial “Shop Yourself A Very Local Holiday,” the column was generally on point and the issues well worth considering. However, I found one glaring description that I feel never should have appeared in print.
In paragraph five, the writer contrasts being waited on by store owners or “surly minimum-wage temporary workers.”
That’s a phrase that is born of ignorance, elitism and a paucity of charity for our fellow human beings.
I think your editors need to be more careful and charitable when reviewing opinions and recommendations under the “Pilot” logo and a quote by Sam Ragan. He would not be proud.
Helene Daly
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.