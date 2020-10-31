As a senior citizen who travels to the Pinehurst local hospital, I would agree with a previous writer regarding the good care received. However, I could not say the same about the over aggressive billing office of that facility.
Having Medicare, BCBS and UnitedHealthCare coverage, 100 percent of my costs are covered. Recently, I received an MRI and received a bill within 33 days after the date of service. It is nearly impossible for bills to process through three insurances within that time.
Rather than assist me personally, they informed me to “contact my insurance company to see why they didn’t pay.” Within the last six months, I filed actions with the Attorney General’s Office when the hospital billed me for services and omitted filing insurances properly.
I have had at least six similar issues — all paid in full by my insurances, but still receiving bills — threatening credit bureau contact if not paid within days. This has occurred over the last three years and usually happens about every 90 days.
My concern is how many citizens pay these bills without question. So beware and carefully review your bills.
William Haney
Fayetteville
