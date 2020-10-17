Vice President Biden says he won’t raise taxes on anyone making under $400,000. He might once again be a little confused, because his platform states that he wants to eliminate the cap on Social Security wages.
That means that anyone making more than $137,700 will have a tax increase. VP Biden thinks this a good idea for you, but he feels that paying payroll taxes isn’t a good idea for himself. A few years back Joe and his wife, Jill, formed an “S Corporation” to shelter their millions of dollars in earnings from speaker fees and book royalties from payroll taxes.
By creating this S corporation they avoided sending over $500,000 to help sustain Social Security and Medicare.
Joe Biden, a man of the people — not.
Bob Wharton
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
As a sole proprietor you / he will pay Social
Security taxes.
John Misiaszek
