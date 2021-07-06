What is Gov. Roy Cooper thinking? $4 million for four people getting vaccine shots?
The vaccine was available for everyone. Not one cent was required. As time went on, the vaccine was available seven days a week, right around the corner.
To get the shot was your choice. Some people chose not to get it, some people were advised not to get the shot.
$4 million — we have people waiting in line for food, we have schools that need funds desperately and we have veterans who lost limbs while serving to keep us safe who need housing where they can live and function comfortably.
I really believe $4 million would go a long way in assisting these necessities.
Lola Garbarino
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
It was all about dim governors supporting joey's goal of 70% vaccinated (first shot) by July 4th. It fell millions short (just like joey climbing up a jetway) at only 67% but only 47% got both doses.
Source was a cringeworthy CBS news article. Look it up if you don't believe me.
