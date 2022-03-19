President Biden recently announced a ban on the purchase and import of Russian oil into the U.S., and for that I applaud him. He stated that there are 9,000 leases now available for oil producers to drill on here in the U.S.
Oil industry executives acknowledge that fact; however, they caution that developing those leases takes months, not to mention capital for which they must earn a return of investment on that capital to be invested just as any other business investing capital would require.
How about an operation “warp speed” for oil to develop those leases and to guarantee a return on investment for the energy companies we are reliant on? That will require a commitment by American taxpayers. This will be something like the bailout of the financial industry several years ago. I’ll sign up for it.
John Misiaszek, Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
