I read with interest Mr. Lasala's article on risk-taking as it applies to an individual's decisions regarding COVID-related risks. Although he presented many facts and figures regarding present methods of avoiding contracting COVID, he left out one important consideration.
What about its effect on others? If a skydiver happens to have a defective parachute, the only one who gets hurt is the diver (unless he happens to fall on someone).
So, to properly assess the risk of not getting the COVID vaccine, how about not allowing people with COVID access to hospital intensive care units unless they have been vaccinated? If you decide not to get vaccinated and get COVID, stay home and tough it out. Are you willing to take that risk?
Ron Joseph, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.