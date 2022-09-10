There is currently a new development being built on Saunders Boulevard that will add a couple hundred cars on Saunders every day. The problem is that the road will not adequately accommodate the additional traffic. Queuing to turn onto U.S. 1 already backs up eight or 10 cars deep, three abreast. Also, there are many chicken trucks, logging trucks and 18-wheelers using Saunders as a shortcut to U.S. 1 north.
Without fail, new construction is approved without the infrastructure in place to accommodate the added traffic. Not that the problem is not recognized, but approval to move forward on the development is almost always given before the necessary improvements have been made.
We have the cart before the horse. I am sure that the local builders would scream that this will slow down their project. That is true, but it is necessary in order to get ahead of all the problems associated with continuing to build all over the county without taking care that infrastructure is in place before — not after — the new building permits are approved. Waiting until after is a recipe for more problems.
Patrick McLaughlin
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
