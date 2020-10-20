These upcoming federal and state elections may be the most important elections in our lifetime.
This presidential election involves a president who is trying to divide this nation along racial and economic lines.
We have no national leadership during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Voting should be as easy and convenient as possible, but across the U.S., too many state politicians are passing measures making it harder to cast a ballot. The goal is to manipulate political outcomes, and the result is a severely compromised democracy that doesn’t reflect the will of the people. Our democracy works best when all eligible voters can participate and have their voices heard. This is why every vote counts.
Certain communities are particularly susceptible to voter suppression laws, and in some cases, outright targeted: people of color, students, the elderly, and people with disabilities.
We recently lost a great civil rights leader, who shed his blood and almost lost his life, fighting so that all have the constitutional right to the ballot.
The Supreme Court crippled the Voting Rights Act in 2013. At the time of the decision, Congressman John Lewis wrote that the court had “stuck a dagger into the heart” of a hard-won and still-necessary law. He urged Congress to restore the Voting Rights Act, describing the right to vote as “almost sacred” and “the most powerful nonviolent tool we have in a democracy.”
James Laney
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
You should research how many Black American former Democrats are joining the #WalkAway campaign. There is a reason for that.
