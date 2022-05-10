I voted in the primary this past week. I was expecting to show my ID upon my arrival. Once at the polls, I was told that I did not have to show my ID.
Baffled, I asked why since the majority of North Carolina citizens voted by more than the majority to pass the law making showing ID a mandate.
It was explained to me that the “ID law” had passed, but was struck down by three judges. The judges’ reasoning was that by requiring an ID to be shown was “creating an unfair bias against some of NC’s citizens.”
That was exactly why I voted to show ID. I did not want non-citizens, the dead, someone posing as a citizen, to be able to vote, or possibly vote more than once.
What is a democracy if the majority of the citizens vote to create a new law to protect its true citizens from fraudulent voting and that very law is struck down as not legal and is overturned by less than a handful of judges?
Nancy Phelps
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
