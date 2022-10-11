Re-electing any school board official who has consistently supported the status quo in a progressively woke environment, including casting the single vote in support of Critical Race Theory (CRT), is foolish and irresponsible.
Equally foolhardy is supporting protégés who would undoubtedly act in lockstep. Failing schools, unwarranted mask requirements, wasteful tax spending and minimization of parental involvement are but a few of the many things that will continue unabated without drastically changing the composition of the board.
As a practical alternative, consider the moral courage, integrity, strength of character and bold, fresh leadership offered by the conservative challengers. Doing so enables you to end the insanity of expecting different results from entrenched, tone deaf incumbents and the like who have tacitly supported and sometimes openly endorsed widespread woke ideology and indoctrination rather than championing solid classical education.
Our schools should be producing strong, capable, productive and patriotic young adults ready to face real world issues. Grooming unprepared milquetoasts who are too sensitive to weather hurt feelings and who are apprehensive about which bathroom to use because they are uncertain of their gender cannot be the acceptable status quo.
Bruno, Benway and Davis are the singular choices if we have any hope of re=establishing some semblance of sanity and accountability in our school system. Vote your values, vote wisely.
Charles Authement
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
