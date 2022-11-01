Recent letters from Charles Authement and Ray Brayboy were commendably eloquent. Thanks to both writers for contributing two views to the weighty matter of the upcoming School Board Election.
Weighing both of these positions, I must agree with Mr. Brayboy that it is imperative in this election to “guard against extremism.” The reference is to name-calling, fear-mongering and off-beat labeling. If educators speak of teaching the whole child or reaching all students, these candidates raise labels such as “woke” indoctrination and insanity. This is the kind of “extremism” Mr. Brayboy’s letter calls out.
A statement at the recent candidates forum from candidate Ken Benway sends a message when he speaks of “preparation for us taking over.” His words seem fitting ... and ominous. I would echo “vote your values” but be decidedly thoughtful about what those values are and who will represent them.
Nelda Cockman
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
