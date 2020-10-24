What a blessing to live in the USA where we have the freedom to vote and decide the kind of country in which our children and grandchildren will live.
The difference in the policies of the two parties is profound. Our nation’s future is too important to vote on personality.
If you are pro life, believing every life is precious and every baby deserves the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness; if you are pro military, pro religious freedom, pro Israel, pro law and order; less government control and you believe in our Constitution, vote Trump-Pence.
Emily West Edson
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
