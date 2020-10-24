On Sept. 14 and 21, I had the honor of moderating a candidate’s debate for the Climate Crisis Working Group, which is a group of residents working to leave a livable planet for future generations.
This forum was an opportunity for our community to ask questions and hear firsthand how the candidates running for office, if elected, would address the growing climate crisis. I was greatly impressed by the knowledge and deep understanding these candidates held on this complex topic.
Having heard their positions, I strongly support the following slate of candidates: For County Commissioner, Ariadne DeGarr; for State House District 52, Lowell Simon; for Senate District 25, Helen Probst Mills; for Secretary of Agriculture, Jenna Wadsworth; for Congressional District 8, Patricia Timmons-Goodson; and for Congressional District 9, Cynthia Wallace.
One thing our global pandemic has revealed to us is that we must work together to solve this public health crisis. The good news on the pandemic is we will develop a vaccine, as we have done throughout history with other diseases. As far as climate change, there will be no vaccine. The only solution is working together across all arbitrary divisions to create an economic plan that respects all people and the Earth that supports us.
Jesse Wimberley
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Mr Wimberley...just curious...what was the "plan of action" that DeGarr, Simon, Mills, Wadsworth, Timmons-Goodson and Wallace ( that you so proudly endorse )...purposed during the debate that they would impose on other countries to follow their "guidelines" for the environment...such as China, India or Russia ?? And what would be the penalty ??
Or did your debate concluded that the United States was the only country harming the environment ??
